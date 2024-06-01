Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has called for professionalism among public relations practitioners in the state, stressing the need to tell the story the way it is.

The governor also congratulated members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on the occasion of its 60 years of existence in the country.

Bala Muhammad was speaking on Saturday when he received members of the institute at the government house during a road walk from Bauchi Emir’s palace, which ended at the government house as part of the activities marking the 60th anniversary of the institute.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon. Danlami Ahmad Kawule, noted the cordial relationship between the present administration and the institute in various sectors of the economy.

The Governor therefore pledged a continuous partnership between the state government and the NIPR as professional image-making and reputation-building managers for the promotion of the laudable achievements of his administration.

Earlier, State Chapter Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Bauchi State, Alhaji Rabiu Muhammad Wada, told the Governor that, as part of its activities to mark its 60 years of existence in the country, the Institute has planted sixty different species of trees across Bauchi metropolis.

He opined that the move would serve as a measure to mitigate the impact of climate change and beautify the environment.

The NIPR chapter chairman called on people to cooperate with the institute for the smooth conduct of the Golden Jubilee celebration.

Rabiu Wada added that the activities lined up for the jubilee are media engagement, road walks, handpicking beverage cans and water sachets, visits to orphanages and correctional centres, and award presentations to notable persons, among others.

Members of the Institute and their friends, including members of NUJ and NAWOJ, walked through the streets amidst singing and dancing, stopping at the various points along the road to plant the trees provided by the management of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA).

