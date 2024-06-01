The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a notice identifying 27 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with unpaid electricity bills.
In a statement released on Saturday, the DisCo warned that it would disconnect all clients who fail to settle their debts by June 3, 2024.
“This is to inform the general public that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024,” the notice read.
The company emphasised the importance of timely payments, stating, “Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”
AEDC urged all customers with outstanding debts to clear their bills before the deadline to avoid service interruptions.
Full list of 28 government agencies at risk of disconnection:
- Nigeria Army
- Nigeria Airforce
- Defence Headquarters (HQ)
- Federal Capital Development Authority
- Kogi state government
- Niger state government
- Nigeria Police Force HQ
- Nigerian army barracks
- Federal ministry of industry
- Power House
- Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1
- Head of Service
- Ministry of education
- Ministry of women affairs
- Ministry of trade
- Ministry of interior
- Ministry of water resources
- National stadium
- Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall
- Ministry of finance
- National Planning Commission (budget)
- Ministry of works
- Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja
- All other customers owing AEDC
