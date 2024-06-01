The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has issued a notice identifying 27 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with unpaid electricity bills.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DisCo warned that it would disconnect all clients who fail to settle their debts by June 3, 2024.

“This is to inform the general public that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024,” the notice read.

The company emphasised the importance of timely payments, stating, “Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

AEDC urged all customers with outstanding debts to clear their bills before the deadline to avoid service interruptions.

Full list of 28 government agencies at risk of disconnection:

Nigeria Army

Nigeria Airforce

Defence Headquarters (HQ)

Federal Capital Development Authority

Kogi state government

Niger state government

Nigeria Police Force HQ

Nigerian army barracks

Federal ministry of industry

Power House

Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1

Head of Service

Ministry of education

Ministry of women affairs

Ministry of industry

Ministry of trade

Ministry of interior

Ministry of water resources

National stadium

Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall

Ministry of finance

National Planning Commission (budget)

Ministry of works

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja

All other customers owing AEDC

