NANS plans protest on June 12, national security summit

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared June 12 as the day for a national protest over the growing insecurity in the country, especially the incessant kidnappings of students.

The NANS National President, Sunday Asefon, said the country has nothing to celebrate to mark June 12 Democracy Day when students were being killed and kidnapped by bandits.

Asefon, who spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Tuesday, said it was sad that insecurity has reached a frightening peak, where students can no longer go to school with the guarantee that they would return home safely.

The NANS leader said barely 24 hours after students of Greenfield University in Kaduna were released by their abductors, about 200 students of Islamiyya school were kidnapped in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, in a shocking and bizarre fashion.

He said the seemingly incessant and incurable kidnapping of students in the North-West and North-Central calls for immediate and radical move to halt the gradual slide of the country into anarchy, advising governments in the zones to close down schools.

Sequel to the high level of insecurity, Asefon declared June 11 and 12 as national days of prayers, for the leadership and security apparatuses to be able to win the war against banditry, killing and kidnapping across the nation.

He added that the student’s body will soon convoke a national security summit where stakeholders will discuss and proffer workable and innovative ideas towards ensuring maximum security around schools in the country.

According to him, “Putting it in the right perspective, the Government and security apparatuses have failed us, we can no longer trust them.

“Government must convene a national dialogue where people can come with different ideas and proffer solutions to this insecurity issue.

“We are daunted by the endless news of kidnapping of students in their hundreds within the last two years. This development is not only unacceptable; it challenges the very fabrics of our national development, unity, cohesion and portends grave danger to our educational institutions.

“NANS under my leadership, having considered the continuous threats to the lives of our students and the lukewarm pace of security apparatuses to these nefarious crimes, we regrettably call on government to order immediate, and temporary closure of all schools in the North-West and North-Central until adequate security is put in place.”

Asefon, who stated that while NANS regrets that the situation could degenerate to this abysmal point to warrant the demand, said he was left with no practical alternative than to ask for the closure of schools.

