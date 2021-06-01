6th anniversary: FG to launch documentary on achievements

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday said the Federal Government will soon launch a three-part documentary to showcase the achievement of the Buhari administration in the last six years.

According to him, “never in the history of our country has any Administration done so much with so little.”

At a press briefing to mark the first half of the halfway point of the second and final term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the minister said before the May 29 anniversary, the government commissioned an all-encompassing and unprecedented documentary on the projects and programmes of the administration.

Our new strategy is to suffuse the airwaves and the social media with unmistakable video evidence of the various achievements, to such an extent that even the blind can ‘see’ and the deaf can ‘hear’.

“The documentary is ready, and it’s coming to your television sets and your telephones (via Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, etc).

“Because of the sheer enormity of the achievements, the documentary will be aired in three parts and will run for months.

“When we started, we envisaged a two-part documentary, but in order to accommodate a large chunk of the achievements, we decided to extend it to three parts.

“The documentary, which will be updated from time to time until the end of the Administration’s tenure, covers roads, rail, housing, power, aviation, agriculture.

“It is easy to forget now, but when this Administration came into office in 2015, the price of crude oil, which provides 80 per cent of Nigeria’s budgetary revenues and 95 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, dropped drastically and, along with it, the fund available to the government.

“It is therefore monumental that this Administration has achieved so much despite the paucity of fund.

“I want to state emphatically that while more attention has been given, especially in recent times, to the security challenges facing our country, those challenges are fleeting and will not define the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He insisted that despite widespread insecurity, “President Buhari’s legacy is assured, and will be defined by his massive achievements in office.

“The roads, rails, bridges, mass housing, port development, improvement in power supply and other massive infrastructural development will last for generations to come and will help propel economic growth and national development.”

He derided those he called “naysayers” for who “have continued to deny the obvious by pretending that these achievements are not real even when they have travelled on the new standard gauge rail from Abuja to Kaduna, Lagos to Ibadan, and Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri, they still deny that any progress has been made in modernizing the country’s rail infrastructure.

“They travel through the ultra-modern airport terminals in Abuja and Enugu, yet they deny any progress has been made in modernizing our airports.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. FG to launch documentary on achievements ; FG to launch documentary on achievements ; FG to launch documentary on achievements ; FG to launch documentary on achievements.