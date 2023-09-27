The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Minister of Interior, Honourable Tunji Ojo, for showing exceptional leadership and proactiveness in addressing passport issuance bottlenecks in just a few weeks.

This was contained in a statement by the NANS Vice President (External Affairs), Akinteye Afeez, made available on Tuesday.

Noting the delay, burden, and difficulties associated with passport issuance over the years, Akinteye said it was noteworthy that the minister had, in three months, shown that the difficulty would now be a thing of the past.

Pointing to the fact that a lot of Nigerians are directly impacted by the rightness or wrongness of passport issuance, Akinteye said Ojo had shown that he is conversant with the needs of the common man and knows where the shoe pinches.

Akinteye said, “It is with great pleasure that the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Interior for his exemplary service delivery and unquantifiable efforts in addressing the long-standing bottlenecks in passport issuance.

“The significance of a passport is limitless; it serves as a gateway to the world, allowing individuals to travel for various purposes, including education, business, tourism, and family reunions.

Hence, timely and efficient passport issuance is a matter of utmost importance, convenience, and fundamentality.

“Historically, for many years, Nigerians have grappled with challenges related to passport issuance, facing numerous challenges and hurdles, including lengthy processing times and access barriers, among others.

“It is, therefore, noteworthy that Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo’s remarkable initiatives have put an end to this in no distant time.

“It is noteworthy that, under the leadership and supervision of the Minister of Interior, significant strides have been made to address these longstanding issues.

Several initiatives have been implemented to streamline the passport issuance process, making it more accessible, efficient, and transparent.

“The outcomes of these initiatives are undeniable; the initiatives have reduced waiting times, mitigated corruption, and enhanced citizen satisfaction.

This accomplishment in just a few weeks has left an indelible mark in the hearts of Nigerians.

“Subsequently, as the leadership of Nigerian students, we acknowledge and appreciate the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo, for his dedication and remarkable efforts in addressing the historical bottlenecks in passport issuance.

“These initiatives have not only facilitated travel for students to further their academic experiences but have also enhanced the overall citizen experience.

“We believe that the Minister’s vision and commitment to serving Nigerians and ensuring their rights and needs are met reflect the government’s dedication to serving and easing the burdens of its citizens.

“We look forward to continued collaboration and progress in ensuring that passport issuance remains an efficient and accessible service for all Nigerian citizens.

“Conclusively, NANS extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji Ojo, for his exemplary leadership and the positive transformation he has brought to passport issuance.

These efforts have not only simplified the lives of Nigerians but have also reinforced the nation’s commitment to enhancing government services for the benefit of all citizens.”

