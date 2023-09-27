Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has called on Muslims in the country to always preach peace and peaceful coexistence, irrespective of ethno-religious sentiments.

The Governor made the appeal in his goodwill message on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-El-Maulud celebration held on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Bala Mohammed, in the message, stated that, “As we celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, we should remember that the Holy Prophet had during his lifetime preached peace, honesty, patience, generosity, humility, sincerity, love for one another, and fear of God.

It is these virtues that people, irrespective of their religious inclinations, are enjoined to imbibe and practise.”

He added that “we should use the Eid-el-Maulud occasion for sober reflection and self-evaluation to know how well we related to our creator and fellow human beings during the last year and make amends where necessary.”

The governor stressed that, “At a time like this, I urge all Muslims to pray for peace. I would also like to call on the good people of Bauchi State to live in peace and harmony with one another despite their ethnic, religious, or political differences.”

He further stated that “we should all offer special prayers for peace in our state in particular and the nation in general in the face of the current security challenges in different parts of the country.”

According to him, “As you all know, both the Federal and State Governments have taken necessary measures to cushion the effect of the economic hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidies on gasoline.”

He then appealed, “I would like to appeal to you to continue to exercise patience while the palliatives provided by the state and federal governments are distributed.”

“I want to assure you that the state government will not relent in its effort to ensure that the economic hardship is reduced to the barest minimum,” he added.

The governor also stated, “Let me use this occasion to reiterate the irrevocable commitment of the government to the maintenance of law and order.





The government has, in collaboration with security agencies, taken all measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of people in the state.”

He added that “I would, therefore, like to appeal for your continued support and cooperation in order to sustain and improve the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

The government would not condone any act that is capable of causing rancour and disorder.”

He warned that “any person or group of persons found to be involved in such acts under any guise will be dealt with according to the law.”

The Governor concluded by stating, “Finally, while wishing you a happy Eid-el-Maulud celebration, I pray that the occasion will be observed without hitches.

May the peace and blessings of Allah (SWT) be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). May Allah (SWT) continue to guide and protect us.”

