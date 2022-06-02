NAMA boss promises implementation of workers new conditions of service

Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr Lawrence Patrick Pwajok, has said that the management of the agency had given all the necessary support and push that was required to ensure the approval and implementation of the new Conditions of Service.

Speaking at the just concluded Aeronautical Information Management (AIS) day in Abuja, Pwajok said the management of NAMA will also implement the consequential adjustment as soon as the necessary approvals and directives were received in NAMA at the end of the ongoing processes.

Urging all NAMA staff to continue to be patient while the process progressed towards eventual conclusion, Pwajok added that the management had also taken steps to ensure that accrued pension benefits were paid regularly to retired staff.

His words: “In addition, in order to clear the outstanding accrued pension payments, the Management has increased monthly payments significantly. I will like to assure you that NAMA management is fully committed to the off-setting of all outstanding pension payments as quickly as possible while handling any future retirements in timely manner.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He called on AIM staff in NAMA to continue to support and cooperate with the agency just as he tasked the AIS personnel to rededicate themselves to the cause of discipline and professional ethics.

In his welcome address at the gathering, the president of AIMAN, Mr Williams Ngerem called on the Management of NAMA to speed up the completion and eventual commencement of AIS automation and urged the management of NCAA and NCAT to bring their AIS personnel up to speed with the transition from AIS to AIM.

“We will not fail to put on record that the situation is still far from the acceptable global standards. Permit me, therefore, to once again advocate for greater investment in the welfare and suitable working environment of AIS personnel across board at all our installations nationwide”, Ngerem added.

Ngerem who raised concern over the issue of none payment of gratuity and entitlements to NAMA retirees which he described as very sad with many of those who retired as far back as 2018 and yet to be paid their retirement benefits, said: “How do we expect them to survive in the face of the many economic challenges in the country today? This is most disturbing especially when you consider that some of them have died over the years.

“May we, therefore, propose as an interim measure of succor and support to our retirees that Management should consider making a payment of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) non-refundable allowance to retirees on a monthly basis while their gratuities are being processed and pending the disbursement of their full entitlements to them”