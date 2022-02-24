NAHCO remains ground handler to Qatar Airways

BASED on its top-notch records in the Nigerian ground handling sub-sector of the aviation industry and having delighted Qatar Airways for several years at different airports across the country where it operates, Qatar Airways has again granted its handling contracts in Port Harcourt and Kano airports to Nigeria’s ground handler of choice, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc.

The agreement according to the head, Corporate Communications, NAHCO, which takes effect from March 2022, came on the heels of the exceptional top- of- the- range handling services delivery by NAHCO which will run for another five years.

Commenting on the development, NAHCO Plc’s Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Prince Saheed Lasisi, described the feat as reward for hard work and commitment on the part of Management and Staff of NAHCO Plc.

Expressing excitement on the achievement which he described as a boost for both companies, Lasisi declared: We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in the ground handling business, as such, we will not relent. The support from the Board of Directors has helped in no small measure, as new Ground Support Equipment are being made available to us for ease of operations. We are therefore primed to continue our “excellent service delivery to Qatar Airways.’.

NAHCO Plc currently has an all-encompassing contract with the airline in Lagos and Abuja, providing passenger, cargo, and ramp handling services to Qatar Airways, which also includes the provision of crew transportation and other ancillary services to the respected airliner.

The latest signings for Port Harcourt and Kano have brought the airlines fully under the cover of NAHCO Plc.

NAHCO Plc is a Nigerian diversified enterprise with interests in aviation cargo, aircraft handling, passenger facilitation, crew transportation and aviation training and logistics.

The Company is presently owned by over 80, 000 shareholders, as well as local and institutional investors.