M’zaah set to release new single, Blessed

After teasing his fans with a couple of singles and an EP, Afro Pop and Afro Reggae star, Nnamdi M. Obi also known as M’zaah is set to release his new single, Blessed.

M’zaah has recently released a couple of singles with an EP, entitled Balance and Equality to his credit in the past six months.

After declaring himself as the new face of afro-reggae music, which is a combination of Afrobeat and reggae, M’zaah has been trending on social media platforms with fans cautioning him about aiming too high.

But he assured his fans of great sounds and projects in the nearest future that will prove critics of his music career wrong even as he announced a new release this week.

He took to his Twitter and Instagram to post new artwork and a snippet of his hit single which is scheduled to be released on major music streaming platforms on August 5.

The song which is titled “Blessed” promises to be a hit and according to what we have heard in the snippet this will indeed become one of the most talked about and most streamed singles for the summer.

According to the singer, “Blessed is reflecting on how life was and how I got through certain hurdles. Life gives me all the reasons to believe we are blessed and powerful beyond our imaginations. ‘Blessed’ is not a bragging right but a deliberate attempt to arouse the consciousness of anyone in their worst feelings to count their blessings and winnings more than their losses.”

