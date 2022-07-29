Hijrah body tasks Muslim office seekers on solutions to insecurity

Muslim political leaders and politicians seeking elective offices across the country have been tasked to help find strategic solutions to the nation’s hydra-headed security challenges.

Speaking during the celebration of 1444 Hijrah in Ilorin, Kwara state, on Friday, Chairman, Hijrah Organisation of Nigeria, Professor Badmas Yusuf, who threw the challenge, said that expectations of the electorate from politicians are nobler than fake promises, character assassination and vote buying.

The state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, were physically present at the event.

Badmus, an Islamic teacher at the University of Ilorin and chief imam, Hilal Central Mosque, Ilorin told Muslim politicians, especially, candidates, “It is our expectation that you should tell us your strategies to find lasting solutions to insecurity, immorality and alleviation of poverty which is ravaging the greatest number of our people.”

Yusuf also advised the electorate to be sensible enough to cast their votes for only credible candidates who have been tested through their physical development that can be seen by all and sundry.

He appealed to religious organisations to desist from the persecution of female Muslim students who are desirous of wearing hijab in accordance with the dictates of their faith.

He equally enjoined Muslim parents to take a critical look at the mannerism of their children and discourage them from dressing indecently and in an unIslamic way.





Yusuf hailed the achievements of Governor Abdulrazaq in the areas of education and infrastructural development as well as prompt payment of salaries.

Also speaking, the acting Grand Kadi of Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice AbdulLateef Kamaldeen, urged the elective office seekers and the electorate to comport themselves in prosecuting the coming general elections.

“We should shun acts capable of fanning disunity or that could retard our progress. We should not make ourselves available as ready tools to disrupt peace, tranquillity and stability, most especially our exuberant youths,” Kamaldeen counselled.