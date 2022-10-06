My work will speak for me ― NYSC DG

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah, has said the work he has done since taking over affairs of the scheme will speak for his effectiveness.

Fadah made the remark on Wednesday during a Zoom conference with staff and officials of the youth service corps in commemoration of his 100 days in office as the director general of the scheme.

The NYSC DG in a brief remark at the meeting posited that in the last 100 days at the helm of the scheme affairs he has been able to execute a lot of projects. Fadah noted that he was also looking forward to accomplishing more landmark achievements aimed at promoting and strengthening the core value of the scheme.

Fadah said, “While I have not achieved a lot within the little period I have spent. My work can speak for me on what I have accomplished within this period of time.”

The NYSC DG further urged officials of the scheme to continue working hard, saying “I abide with a simple principle when working. So everyone just do your work. When you do your work, you are my best friend. There is no room for indolence. When everyone works we can achieve more.”

In a parallel development, NYSC Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, has described the set of outgoing corps members as one of the most patriotic the scheme has ever witnessed.

Ogbuogebe who congratulated the 4,047 outgoing Oyo corps members urged them to utilise all they have been taught during the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, noting that it would create a means of livelihood for them as well as enable them to become job creators.

Additionally, the state coordinator advised them to uphold all the good traits the NYSC scheme has imbibed in them during the course of their service year, stating “You are the future of Nigeria and have all you need to succeed.”

Speaking to Tribune Online, Sumisola Adeniji, an outgoing corps member, noted that the scheme has helped her acquire a lot.

“NYSC is not a scam like some people say, from the three-week orientation in camp to my Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) to SAED, I can say I learnt a lot.

“I will advise intending corps members and currently serving corps members not to waste their one-year service but utilise the opportunity and give their best towards the development of our country,” she added.

