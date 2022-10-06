Court sentences man to 20 years imprisonment for illegal possession of firearm, kidnapping in Kogi

The Federal High Court 2 sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a 22-year-old man, Jibril Ibrahim, to twenty years imprisonment.

The presiding judge, Justice P. Mallong, convicted the defendant, on Thursday. The court convicted the defendant on all five counts of charges,

Jibril Ibrahim was arrested with a locally made pistol revolver and charged to court on five counts charge.

According to the charge sheet. Jibril was arrested at Ofara village and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, punishable under section 27(1) b (11) of the Firearms act

The convict was accused of kidnapping Hajia Mariam and holding her captive for several days until vigilantee operatives working in conjunction with other sister security agencies rescued the victim.

O Yahaya, the prosecuting counsel on behalf of the Department of State Services, DSS called a total of four witnesses and tendered in evidence following confessional statements of defendant, and compact disc containing video recording of defendant confessional statement.

In his ruling, Justice Mallong, sentenced the accused to four years on each count, amounting to a cumulative twenty years sentence to run concurrently.

