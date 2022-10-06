Katsina woman delivers quintuplets

A 30-year-old woman, Hajara Hussein from Doma 1 Village of Tafoki ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, delivered a set of quintuplets on Wednesday in her matrimonial home.

Tribune Online gathered that after giving birth, Hajara was rushed with the babies to Funtua Regional General Hospital.

Malam Umar Haruna, the father to Hajara, who hired the vehicle that took her to the hospital, said that from Funtua, they were referred to Federal Medical Centre in Katsina (FMC) for proper care.

Her husband, Shuaibu Hussein who is now with the family in Katsina FMC, expressed both sadness and joy over the delivery of the quintuplets.

“I am grateful to God for giving me such gift, but my fear now is the burden as I am a poor farmer.”

He called on the government and other philanthropists to assist him in catering for the babies.

The quintuplets, three boys and two girls, are all in good health as of the time of filing this report.

