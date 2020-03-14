My severe weight loss

I am a 50 year old Civil Servant who has been in good health until 3 months ago when I noticed that I was losing weight. I sleep well and my appetite is good. Kindly let me know what could be causing by weight loss.

Samuel (by SMS)

There are many causes of weight loss. These range from various forms of infections, to Diabetes, HIV/AIDS and Cancer among others. In view of the likelihood of multiple causes of your problem, I will suggest that you visit the nearest Specialist or Teaching Hospital to you for further tests and treatment.