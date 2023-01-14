I am a 20-year old student. My problem is that anytime I see a woman, I always have an urge for s3x. I want to know if this is normal and if not, what to do about it.

Skido (by SMS)

Testosterone, a hormone men need for s3xual arousal, is typically high in the 20s. Because of this, men in your age group usually have a very high s3x drive. Be this as it may, it will be important for you to control your emotions as much as possible. In addition, having female friends whom you relate with in a healthy manner will go a long way to curb your urges.

