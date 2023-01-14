My love for sugary things

I am a 57- year old lady. My problem is that I love to eat sweet things which I know are not good for my health. Kindly let me know what to do about this.

Chioma (by SMS)

Adults should eat no more than 30g of sugar per day, roughly equal to seven sugar cubes. If you’ve found that munching sugary snacks just makes you crave more of them, you’re not alone. There are many reasons why we go for sweet things. Carbohydrates stimulate the release of the feel-good brain chemical serotonin. Sugar is a carbohydrate, but carbohydrates come in other forms, too, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, which have fiber and nutrients your body needs. If you›re craving sugar, here are some ways to tame those cravings; Give in a little. Eat a bit of what you’re craving, maybe a small cookie or a fun-size candy bar. You can also combine foods. For example, you can mix some almonds with chocolate chips. Research has also shown that chewing gum can reduce food cravings while fruits will do the same. Therefore, it’s a good idea to keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. You›ll get fiber and nutrients along with some sweetness. And stock up on foods like nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. Eating regularly can also help since waiting too long between meals may set you up to choose sugary, fatty foods that cut your hunger. Eating every 3 to 5 hours can help keep blood sugar stable and help you.

