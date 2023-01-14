How to reduce my salt intake

I am a 70-year old man. I have been finding it difficult to reduce my salt intake for some time. Kindly let me know how much salt is good for me and how I can reduce my salt intake.

Irabor (by SMS)

On average, you should aim to keep your salt intake to less than 6g per day (about 2.4g of sodium). If you’re buying processed foods, remember to check the information given on the labels to choose those with less salt. Try replacing salt with pepper, herbs and spices to add flavour to your favourite dishes.

