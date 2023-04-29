I have been feeling very dizzy for some time now even though my Blood Pressure is normal. Kindly let me know what to do.

Ambrose (by SMS)

Dizziness is a common symptom that can be caused by a variety of factors, including low blood pressure, dehydration, inner ear problems, and medication side effects. However, in some cases, high blood pressure can cause dizziness, particularly if it is severe or if it has caused damage to the blood vessels in the brain. When blood pressure is too high, it can affect blood flow to the brain, which can lead to symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, and blurred vision. It is important to urgently see your doctor if you are experiencing dizziness or any other symptoms, particularly if you have high blood pressure or other underlying health conditions. Your doctor can help to determine the underlying cause of your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment.

