The Oluwanishola, Lekki, Lagos home of billionaire, Chief Razak Okoya witnessed a quiet celebration recently with the 2-in-1 event of the birthday ceremony and wedding anniversary of one of Nigeria’s most stylish women, Alhaja Folashade Okoya who celebrated her 46th birthday, which coincided with her 24th wedding anniversary.

A small circle of friends and families were hosted to a dinner filled with beautiful memories, prayers and remarks.

The elegant woman, who presently is the boss of Eleganza Conglomerate married Chief Okoya when she was 21 and she’s blessed with four children Olamide, Subomi, Oyinola and Wahab.

Their marriage 24 years ago was the talk of town with people weighing the odds, which the couple sealed with their utmost love and commitment to each other which has now made their union one of the most successful celebrity weddings in Nigeria.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE