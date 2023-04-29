When I was younger, I remember that you literally had to do something “special” or unique to become famous. Either you were a politician, a lawyer, a civil rights activist, a sports hero, an astronaut, or a movie star. You were recognisable because of your body of work or wealth.

The lifestyle of the rich and famous is evolving.

Today, there are people who are famous for being influencers in music, lifestyle, or something. New ways of making wealth have emerged. For some reason in today’s society, young people have become captivated by this type of people – solely because of social media and technology.

Over the past few decades, the lifestyle of the rich and famous has undergone significant changes and evolution. Many people now focus more on other things than money.

There has been a growing interest in philanthropy and social activism among the rich and famous. Many are now using their wealth and influence to support charitable causes, fund research, and promote social justice. From donating large sums of money to creating foundations or charities that focus on specific societal issues.

There has also been a shift towards valuing experiences over material possessions. Instead of buying luxury items, many wealthy individuals are choosing to travel, attend cultural events, and pursue personal growth opportunities.

Attending retreats, taking courses, or engaging in creative pursuits such as painting or writing.

The rich and famous are beginning to pay more attention to a sustainable lifestyles. With the rise of climate change awareness, many wealthy individuals are now placing a greater emphasis on sustainability in their lifestyles. Investing in eco-friendly technologies, driving electric cars, and reducing waste in their homes and businesses.

More awareness on their health and wellness; everything from regular exercise and healthy eating to meditation and alternative therapies. Business owners and entrepreneurs are also investing in wellness-related businesses, such as spas, gyms and health resorts.

Many high-profile figures are now using their wealth to fund charitable causes and social initiatives, such as poverty alleviation and education reform.

Technology has now become a central part of the lifestyle of the rich and famous. Many are investing in tech startups, using social media to build their personal brands, and using advanced technologies to enhance their businesses and personal lives.





Rather than accumulating material possessions, many wealthy individuals are now focusing on collecting experiences. This includes traveling to exotic destinations with family and friends, attending high-profile events, and investing in unique and immersive experiences.

These changes reflect broader societal shifts towards greater environmental awareness, health consciousness, and social responsibilities.

It looks to me that the world is revolving backwards, to days when money is not all that matters. Families use to bond and look out for one another, take care of one another,…until there was so much emphasis on money at the expense of family life and sustainable lifestyles.

Do you think this is true? Care to share your experience with me?

Have a beautiful weekend

