What captured the interest of Nigerians in the first six months of 2022? Find out now!

The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.

The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Putin and Bianca Ojukwu. Peter Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014. He is currently the Labour Party nominee for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano. A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.

AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments between January and June. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) football competition to emerge as the winner. The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online.

Top of the list of notable deaths is the death of popular Nigerian Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu. She was allegedly killed by her husband in a case of domestic violence. The death of another gospel singer, Chinedu Nwadike, was the second most searched death for Nigerians.

The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflx starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022. Olu Jacobs, the veteran Nollywood actor who recently celebrated his eightieth birthday leads the list of top trending actors in Nigeria while Raheem Sterling’s journey from Manchester City to Chelsea FC led him to be the number one trending sports personality in Nigeria.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40, 000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide. Live Google search trends data is available at https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=NG

Take a look at the full list of top trending searches for the first half of 2022 below: