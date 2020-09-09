My music will make the world know my name ―Nome

Fast-rising act, Ignatius Ehinome Okojie popularly known as Nome, is taking a stance and making it clear as well as a promise regarding his concerns to the future of his career. Nome, in a recent chat, talked tough with a message saying, “The world will know my name”.

Since moving to South Africa, the Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter has been in the news around Cape Town in appreciation for his brand of music.

However, this shine has seen Nome more hungry as he said that he strives to make it to the top of his game and is focusing his hunger on getting the attention of the whole world.

In previous interviews, Nome has talked about his rise to fame and how he plans to sustain the attention. He is still maintaining his stance with even bigger words and claims that in a distant future, the world and not just Cape Town will know of him.

Nome has a new single in works, which he boasts about that, “will rock the foundation of the music industry”.

There has been a lot of talks on this song making it one of the most talked-about projects in Nome’s camp to the media. Speaking on this, he mentions, “You can’t rush perfection, what I am bringing to you is going to be perfect and you have no other option than to wait. The single is going to be ready when it is ready, but what I can tell you is that you will love it.”

