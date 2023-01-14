My abdomen has started protruding so much so that people usually think that I am fat. I will be grateful if you can let me know how to reduce the fat in my belly.

Fatima (by SMS)

The best way to lose any excess or unwanted body fat is to reduce your calorie intake or increase your exercise levels to burn additional calories. Look carefully at your diet and in particular the sugar, fat and carbohydrate content of food. Also reduce alcohol. It is always best to maintain a healthy balanced diet and aim to lose weight gradually. Crash diets rarely give long-term results.

