My journey into bag making —Adedayo

Adewumi Adedayo, a budding bag maker, shares the story of how her fascination with bags launched her into bag making and entrepreneurship.

Fashion is an important part of our culture. I’ve always been fascinated by bags, colours, clothes and accessories to the extent that I became the go-to person in my family. Then, I followed up my passion by constantly going through magazines, checking pages online to see works of creative people.

It started when I completed my secondary school education. I went into fashion designing and trained to become a designer. The little time I had afforded me the opportunity to go into it. I learnt that for some time and continued even when I got admitted into the university.

The mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) gave me the opportunity to devote enough time to what I had started. There was a scheme called Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), where corps members had the opportunity to learn various skills such as bag making, fashion designing, paint making and web design, among others.

I didn’t need to think twice about which skill I would go for. I had already started learning along the line of fashion and it was only normal I continue treading the path. So, I chose bag making. The training was free and I also wanted to try it out, seeing the bags the trainer had made. It was while on camp that I started to learn the art of bag making.

While making the bags, the trainer saw something in me I didn’t see, she chose myself and two other corps members to participate in a competition that required everyone to showcase the various skills they learnt while on camp.

I emerged as the first runner-up. Looking at the bags I made motivated me and gave me the encouragement to go deeper into bag making.

After the three-week orientation camp, I registered to become an intern with the trainer. I would go to her shop on Thursdays and weekends because I had to combine going to my place of primary assignment and the training center.

I was excited to know more about the craft, I got a sewing machine, bag making equipment and materials after the training which lasted five months. I started making bags almost immediately. I’ll spend like two to three hours making a bag.

Bags I made at first were mainly for practice. After each practice, I would give to my friends and family to get their comments. Their comments and words of encouragement made me improve and I had more passion and desire for it. I go to the market, get leather materials and equipment to try out new designs.

I’ve made over 100 bags so far. Making them seems fun to me, just working on my machine and working with leathers give me joy.

I’ve had to do several exciting tasks as a bag maker. Perhaps the most interesting one so far was when I got a contract to make bags for over 20 persons at once in which I was to make the same design for all. It was challenging because of the workload and the fact that I had to deliver in time.

As much as it is interesting and fun to make bags, there are also challenges. There were times when I would not get a particular design, but I would try it out again, using another leather. In addition to this, one may encounter difficulties with machines.

Finance could be another limiting factor. The exchange rate as well as the inflation rate these days are unfavourable to both entrepreneurs and customers. The increase in production costs has inevitably increased the price of handmade bags. As a result, the demand has plummeted as many customers are discouraged to make bags these days. Despite these challenges, the leather industry remains profitable. Moreover, many of the aforementioned issues have helped me to improve my craftsmanship and shaped my journey as a bag maker.

As for the future, I intend to learn more and become the best I can be. I want to gain more experience in bag making and leather works generally by learning from dozens in the field within and outside the country. I would like to start my own business of readymade leather collection which would appeal to contemporary tastes and demands.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.