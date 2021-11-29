What is your engine capacity? 2

Have you ever thought of someone only for them to suddenly call you in that same instant? Or you felt like you should call someone, and you delayed, only to learn that something unpleasant was happening in their lives at the time you felt like calling them? Have you ever tried to get someone’s attention in a crowded place? They had their back turned to you and you knew that even if you called them, they would not be able to hear you. As you continued looking in their direction, as if on cue, they looked in your direction, and their eyes caught yours. Or have you ever had that eerie feeling that you were going to fall sick and almost immediately thereafter, you began to feel a headache? Or perhaps watching a documentary about a terrible disease where certain symptoms were identified only to start feeling some of those described symptoms thereafter? Remember how you were almost sure that you might have contracted that disease?

Let us flip that to the positive side. How about that feel-good exhilarating feeling that something good was going to happen to you, only to receive the news of a promotion later that day?

One of the laws of creation is the Law of Attraction. Your life flows in the direction of your dominant thoughts. Be careful therefore about the thoughts you allow to flourish in your mind. Do not allow your mind to focus for too long on what you do not desire. Thoughts are the seed of ideas. Every idea that has ever changed the world began as a thought in someone’s mind. Your dominant thoughts also end up shaping your perspectives and perceptions, which in turn shape your outcomes and eventual reality. Life would be unfair to deliver significant success beyond your mental capacity to you. If that happens, unless you upgrade your thinking, you will lose everything that your mind never attracted or deserved in the first place. This is why the scriptures advise against making a novice a bishop, pastor or overseer! What that simply means is that you should not place a man in a position that his mind cannot take responsibility for!

No doubt, you have heard it said that birds of the same feather flock together. Your life radiates an aura that can only attract a certain category of people to you.

Check the significant relationships in your life outside your family circle. The expression, “Show me your friends and I will tell you who you really are” is very true. A Yoruba proverb aptly states that when a sheep stays too long in the company of a local dog, it will crave dung for food. Your relationships reflect you! It has been proven that you are an average of the best five relationships in your life. One thing I know of is that as you upgrade your mind, the quality of your relationships is also enhanced.

What kind of people do you naturally attract towards you? Are they people who you admire and whose company can lift you up and challenge you to greater things or are you comfortable with mediocres who make you feel comfortable as the champion in their midst? If you knew that you could control the quality of people you hang out with, what kind of people will they be? Why do you desire that level of association? Can you pay the price to attract them to you or to make yourself attractive to them? Ordinary people relate around their frustrations and past failures, finding comfort only in the company of people with whom they can trade stories of disappointments and woes which in turn heighten their sense of despondency. To be extraordinary, choose to relate around your desired outcomes. Let your relationships be guided by a sense of mission and the pursuit of a purpose bigger than where you are now! Set your standards high and then try to beat them!

The Law of Attraction operates on the premise that whatever you want also wants you! What you seek most in life is also seeking you. So why don’t you yet have all your desires? They are waiting for your mind to grow to a deserving level! You only change your circumstance when you change your thoughts and consequently, your person. To change outcomes, reinvent yourself.

To activate the law of attraction in your favour, build greater capacity in your thoughts, words, vision, strategies and associations. Stop talking in your today what you don’t want to see manifested in your tomorrow. The past is designed to be a school, not a prison.

Change begins with taking responsibility for your present outcomes. Stop blaming others for your predicament. You are where you are today because of the capacity you built for yourself.

Do an analysis of the dominant thoughts that got you here. What kind of thoughts do you like and want to reinforce? What don’t you like? What changes can you commit to making?

Start creating within yourself the mental equivalent of what you would like to create outside or around you. Even if your current circumstance or reality is very far from that ideal that you have seen, never let go of that image. See yourself successful and achieving your goals. Just like the architectural design of a building gives you a complete picture of what it would look like when completed, a goal is first achieved within you before it becomes an external reality. The clearer it is inside you, the easier it is to achieve. Whatever you cannot see internally first, you cannot recognize when you see it externally.

Motivation only comes to serve an internal motive. Every one of our actions, whether we know it or not, is guided by a purpose, noble or ignoble. When someone is suspected of having committed a crime, the police usually want to establish a motive before he can be arrested.

If motivation is a fuel of achievement, motive is the engine. It all begins with a clear vision of a destination. God delivers the future to us in pictures. But the vision is not enough. It must translate to a desire and a decision before it can be fulfilled. The quality of your vision will reflect in the goals you set to achieve it. The size and quality of your goal will reflect in the quantum and quality of achievement. Aim for the stars. Even if you don’t get there, at least your feet would have left the ground.

Life is bigger than simply getting what you want. Getting what you want is achievement. You can achieve goals and still not be happy. Achievement is not synonymous with success. True success is not about getting what you want but being happy with what you’ve got!

Are you happy with where you are? You are successful. Have you achieved so much and yet you know there is a void because you know that you are operating below your potential? No problem. Turbo-charge the engine of your life by growing your mind. Build greater capacity and watch your life take on momentum greater than your current status quo!

Remember, the sky is not your limit, God is!

