Art Director/location manager Matthew Alagbile Olumuyiwa also known as ‘Dovetheicon’ has created a unique name for himself in television commercials, music videos and feature films circles.

The graduate of Dramatic Art from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife said his course of study shaped his career path.

According to him, “I will say the training one gets as a dramatist or theatre arts graduate encompasses almost all facets of TV and film because they both emanated from theatre and stage and in practicing in the film and TV industry not everyone will be in front of the camera. Some of us will definitely be behind the camera to handle other aspects of production. And if the training isn’t good then one won’t be effective and deemed worthy as a film and TV professional’.

“What makes me unique as an Art Director and film professional is my experience in all forms of tv and film. Ranging from Music videos, Documentaries, tv commercials, film and event. I have done all of that and it didn’t happen in one day. It’s a career period of almost 15 years now and still counting. Other qualities that make me different is the fact that I am uniquely creative, effective, I am a Strong believer of possibilities and my delivery is light speed’.

Having been involved in a lot of film and tv projects both locally and internationally, Dovetheicon sees his brand becoming global.

