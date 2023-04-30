Elvis Ugo is a professional photographer and videographer who uses his camera to create memories in his community. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work and the impact he is making with it.

Did you study photography and when did you start your photography/videography career?

No. I studied Economics at the University of Port Harcourt. I started when I was in junior secondary school. My cousin, who was a photographer, introduced me to it. One day, he asked me to accompany him to a beach party to assist him to write the names of his customers and to collect money too while he focused on taking the pictures.

Unfortunately, my parents didn’t like the idea because I was too young to be exposed to such an environment. I had to plead with my parents to allow me to go; luckily, they agreed. I followed my cousin and did the job well. That was how I started serving him. I was his errand boy for four years. He taught me most of the things in photography.

How would you describe the socio-economic benefits of photography/videography in your town in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State?

The benefits are many, but I’ll mention a few. Photography, in Bayelsa and in other places, helps to build the confidence and self-esteem of people, especially females, as we bring out the beauty in them through high-quality, professional photos.

We help to keep memories alive through photography. We’ve helped to reconcile broken relationships through birthday shoots, and also helped to increase sales for businesses through ‘product photography.’

Photography has given most of our youths a sense of direction as they embrace the art, thereby impactingthe crime rate. With photography, most of us have been able to put a roof over our heads, put food on our tables, pay our bills without stress, and even get married.

Personally, photography has increased my contacts and connections with the high and mighty.





Would you consider yourself paparazzi?

I used to be a paparazzi photographer, but not anymore. I now run a corporate photography company called Studio10 Photography.

Do you have clients in politics and entertainment?

There is no sector, especially in Bayelsa, where you will not find my clients. In the political sector, I’ve worked for the likes of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife; Hon. Waripamowei Dudafa; Hon. Gesiye Isowo, among others. I’ve worked for my governor, Senator Douye Diri. In fact, I’ve worked for almost all the governor’s top officials in Bayelsa.

Outside Baylesa, I’ve worked for the former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Oduaghan. I’ve also worked for senators, House of Representatives members, and business executives too many to mention.

Which social events attract the most customers to you?

Weddings, political events, family or official portraits, and birthday shoots. The events vary, and clients differ. It depends on who’s bringing the jobs. We’ve our standard pricing, but we’re flexible to meet every client at their level. Also, prices vary depending on what the clients want, but we offer the best affordable price with high quality. However, political and wedding events cost more than birthday projects and the rest.

These days, most people use their phones to snap/take photographs and some even edit the photos with them. What do you do differently that still attracts customers to your business?

That’s very true. But no matter the level of phone you buy, it can’t be compared to what we produce. We’re professionals in this industry, so we give a professional touch. Good photography requires a lot of skills and creativity − having a good phone or camera is one thing, and knowing how and what to do with it is another thing.

With innovations, advances in technology and selfie photography, do you think the future is bright for people doing professional photography?

The future is brighter than ever. Selfies, phone cameras, and all that are tools for more awareness about my job and not a threat. It becomes a threat when you don’t think out of the box. Training and retraining myself and the staff is key. The business of photography goes beyond just knowing how to snap. It entails managerial skills, social skills, networking, and much more.

What are the major challenges you face as a photographer/videographer?

Finance! I have a lot of ideas to promote this industry, but it all boils down to funds. Photography gadgets are very expensive. Awareness/mindset of some clients and up-and-coming photographers − in fact, most of them approach the business with an I-don’t-care attitude.

Another challenge is staff retainership. Most young people don’t believe in serving anyone for a long term anymore. I served my cousin and another master for five years. Finally, getting our staff to understand customer service and relationships is quite difficult. Photography thrives and survives heavily on customer engagement and satisfaction.

Tell us the nature of your studio’s partnership with People’s FM, Yenagoa.

My partnership with the radio station is a win-win thing for both of us. It’s one of the best things that have happened to my brand. Every business owner needs Peoples’ FM under the management of its current General Manager, Mrs Chichi Umeseaka. The partnership has increased patronage in my business through airing commercials for my brand. Now, it’s going way beyond just playing jingles. I’m having more contacts, business opportunities, and lots more.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE