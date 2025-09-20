Anxiety over long medications

I have just been placed on some medications that I have to take for a long time. Kindly let me know if there are any negative side effects of being on drug for a long time.
Hassan (by SMS)
Prolonged or excessive use of certain medications can lead to cumulative health risks, dependency, tolerance, organ damage, or other unforeseen complications. Long-term drug use may contribute to the following: Severe damage to the liver or kidneys. It is for this reason that medical doctors usually prescribe positive life changing habits to drug medications in order to reduce the duration of the medication.
