My hair infection

I have had some rashes and pimples in the hair at the back of my head for the past few weeks. The doctor I saw said it was a form of fungal infection. However, despite all efforts, the growth has continued to increase in size. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Bello (by SMS)

Fungal infections particularly those affecting the hair are usually very stubborn to manage. Therefore, you will need to a combination of antifungal creams, and oral antibiotics which you may have to take for some months. In addition, anti-itch creams and warm towels can also help to sooth the irritated skin and decrease discomfort. Deeper infections, like boils and carbuncles, may have to be drained by a doctor. It will also be helpful to soften the hair with hot water before shaving with an electric razor instead of a traditional razor blade. Shaving should also be done every other day instead of on a daily basis in order to reduce the irritation on the hair.

