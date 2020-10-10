What I learnt from COVID-19 —Actress, Omowumi Ajiboye

Nollywood actress and wife of actor, Segun Ogunde, Omowumi Ajiboye in a brief chat with FEMI OGUNTAYO talks about her COVID-19 experience, how she feels having a baby during the peak of the pandemic and other issues. EXCERPTS:

Congratulations on the delivery of your baby! How do you feel having this baby at a period when the pandemic was at its climax?

Thank you so much, I appreciate. Yes, I must say I feel great and excited. It’s the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in my sight. I give God all the glory.

Are we still expecting another baby after this or this is the ‘bus-stop’ for you?

(Smiles) Well, let us leave that to God. If God says yes, nobody can say ‘No’.

Undoubtedly, you are one of the most sought-after actresses in the movie industry today, how would you describe the journey so far?

It has not been easy at all, I must confess, but I thank God for life. Everything we do, we should always put God first and always be prayerful. So many things have happened in my journey to stardom. If I start narrating all, we won’t leave here, but all thanks to God, I conquered.

How exactly did you start acting professionally?

I started acting professionally in 2001 with Bukola Babalola, also known as Bukky Black, and in 2003, I joined the Ray Eyiwumi’s group, where I had my graduation. I can’t remember the first film I featured in then but that was how it all started for me.

Why don’t you bear ‘Ogungbe’ – your husband’s surname?

I bear the name ‘Ogungbe’, it is just that people are used to my father’s name. All my documents carry the name Omowunmi Ajiboye Ogungbe.

Even after two children, you still look elegant and eye-catching, how do you manage advances from male fans who wouldn’t mind that you are married and still ask you out?

Surely, men will always act as men. I’m happy with my husband and he’s taking good care of me. I’m satisfied and I make them understand I’m not the type.

Now that you are back after the maternity break, what are the projects you are working on?

Let’s keep that in the cooler, you need to watch out for them. I have a lot of projects on ground at the moment. I’ve started doing some, and I’ll release some soon, God helping me.

How has this Coronavirus pandemic affected you and what have you learnt during this pandemic?

I learnt to always save for the future; we should expect the unexpected always. I also learnt that God is awesome and powerful, no one can question him.

How do you feel when you read negative comments or diminishing news about you online?

I feel bad sometimes, it’s one of those challenges celebrities face.

Do you think controversy is good for you as an actress?

No, I do not think it is good for me.

If you were not an actress what would you be doing right now?

I would have been a marketer. I studied Marketing in school, so I would have been in that line, definitely.

Do you do full time acting or you have some other businesses you run?

I do full time acting and that keeps me very busy. I don’t have time for anything else right now.

How profitable is the acting profession for you?

It’s very profitable; we bless God for the grace.

Apart from your husband, is there any other actor in the industry that you like working with?

Yes, I like working with the likes of Adebayo salami, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri etc. they are my mentors, and role models.

What is the most challenging job you have ever done or participated in?

Awoko Aliyah, Omo Keshinro and some others I can’t remember right now.

When would you regard as your best moment?

The times I spend with my family are my best moments.

Some words for you lovers.

I love and appreciate their support at all time, I also appreciate the love, and I want to say, God bless them all.

