By Dr. Wale Okediran

My father, who is in his 70s, is finding it difficult to sleep well. Kindly let me know how I can help him to get over this problem.

Promise (by SMS)

As a person gets older, they often experience changes in routines, behaviours, medications, and overall health. Difficulty with sleeping (Insomnia) occurs when a person has difficulty falling asleep or getting good-quality sleep. There are several possible risk factors and causes of insomnia in older adults. They include both underlying medical or psychiatric conditions as well as reactions to medications. Many older people experience insomnia, which can be due to mental health issues, medical conditions, and lifestyle changes. Treatment may involve improving sleep habits, therapy, and medication. However, insomnia is not a natural part of aging — many older people have no issues with sleeping. Several treatments and therapies may help that a doctor should tailor to a person’s needs. Treatment can vary between people. It often involves a combination of medications, natural remedies, and changes to sleep routine. The goal of treatment is to reduce the amount of sleep loss and help prevent daytime symptoms and possible complications.

