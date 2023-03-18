By Tunde Ayanda

Dr Omolara Okunola recently bowed out from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) after 34 years of meritorious service to fatherland.

To celebrate the exit of the former Director, a well-attended ceremony was organised by well-wishers and senior staff members of the organisation in Ado Ekiti.

Her numerous accolades while in Ekiti and Oyo states, including Head’s Awards on revenue generation (Ekiti) and quality inspection of establishments in Oyo State as well as police community relations committees were highlighted.

The Food Science and Technology graduate distinguished herself in her performance as the Head, Food group, in Standards Development Department, and as Director, Enforcement.

She stood out as leaving a good legacy and commendable work ethics and excellent service at SON.

A 1985 graduate of Food Science and Technology from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Dr Okunola joined the service of SON on the 30th of March, 1988 as an ATO.

