My father’s constipation

By Dr. Wale Okediran
My 70 year old father is always constipated. Kindly let me know the kind of drug I can buy for him.

Festus (by SMS)

 

Some elderly people get constipated because their physical activities slow down while their intestines become sluggish because of age. This usually leads to constipation. Therefore, to avoid constipation in the elderly, it is usually advisable for them to increase their physical activities, increase their intake of fruits, vegetables and water and reduce food items that can constipate them. These food items include, fried food, pastries as well as carbonated drinks.

