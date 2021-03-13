my fat hips

Even though many men find my large hips very attractive, I am not very comfortable with them. Kindly help me to know how to get rid of them. I am a 30 -year old spinster. Thank you

Ijeoma (by SMS)

Even though you cannot reduce your hip fat without reducing your overall body fat, certain exercises have been designed to help you to reduce your hip fat. These exercises are usually carried out for at least 30 minutes, five days per week. To know more about these exercises, you should consult a Physiotherapist at the nearest Specialist or Teaching hospital to you. In addition, if you are overweight, you need to make efforts to shed some weight.

