How do I manage my child’s nosebleed

My six -year- old son has been suffering from Nose bleeding for the past few months. Although, I have tried all forms of therapy, the condition has not improved. Your kind attention will be appreciated.

George. (by SMS)

Nosebleeds (Epistaxis) can be frightening, but they aren’t usually a sign of anything serious and can often be treated at home. Nosebleeds occur because the inside of the nose is full of tiny, delicate blood vessels that can become damaged and bleed relatively easily. All you need to do is make your son to sit down and firmly pinch the soft part of her nose, just above the nostrils, for at least 10-15 minutes. You should also place an ice pack or bag of frozen vegetables covered by a towel on the bridge of the nose. If the bleeding eventually stops, you won’t usually need to seek medical advice. However, in some cases you may need further treatment from your doctor or in hospital especially when the nosebleeds are frequent or heavy. This is to rule out the possibilities of high blood pressure or a blood clotting disorder. It is equally advisable to teach your son to avoid picking his nose and to keep his fingernails short. He should also blow his nose as little as possible and only very gently and regularly apply petroleum jelly (such as Vaseline) to keep the inside of his nose moist

Source: Medicalhealthnewstoday.com

