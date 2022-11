I dislocated my shoulder a few weeks ago during a soccer match. Although the problem subsided after a few weeks in a sling, it happened again after another mild exercise. Kindly let me know what to do.

Afolabi (by WhatsApp)

Cases of dislocated shoulder can be managed conservatively or through surgery. The decision on which one suits you will be best made by a surgeon. In view of this, it will be advisable for you to see a surgeon as soon as possible.

