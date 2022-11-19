Juni, the Mambo King releases new album

A young independent recording artiste, Juni Trejo, has emerged from Florida, USA.

At 27 years old with Colombian heritage, he has been songwriting, producing and engineering music since he was 15. He has been a carrier of unique sounds for quite some years now with heavy inspiration from many known Afrobeat artists such as Wizkid and also some American pop artists such as Justin Timberlake. Juni has created a new and unique sound that he calls Afrojazz, which is heard on his latest singles “Empire” “Looking My Way”, and “Fine Girl.”

On top of that, he loves the classic 80s pop and modern pop sound as well, as he just released a single called, “All Night”, which includes a stylish music video with an 1980s type location.

Juni is an absolute prodigy and not just because he writes fantastic melodies, but he also produces all of his music himself. Simply put, he does not get on other people’s beats because he loves his own beats more. Some would call this musical genius, in that, rappers such as Travis Scott and Kanye West are similar being heavy producers as well.

Juni is truly one of a kind with his combination of African drum loops, horn and string ensembles, and a mix of smooth rapping and singing. Juni has been dreaming of doing music since he was a teenage in high school, believing that he could actually make music that would go global. He’s been around the movie and music scene since high school, from ushering for shows at the Tribeca Film Festival in Manhattan, NY, to him meeting one of his favourite rappers, Lecrae at Misfit: The Conference in Manhattan as well. His 2022 single, Dance With Me, is actually a song he fully produced in 2015 , plus he did some new recordings for it earlier this year before he produced it. Ultimately , Juni wants to bring a sound to this generation that proclaims love, peace, joy, swag, and greatness.

Also, The Mambo King has been a devout Christian for over 10 years now and he has also incorporated a bit of that into his music which can be heard in his song, “Empire”.

The music is nothing but uplifting, empowering, and soothing.

