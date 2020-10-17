My defection rumor is false, I am in PDP ―Gov Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has debunked speculations flying that he dumped his party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

According to him, he is still a member of his party, the PDP.

Umahi disclosed this to Tribune Online in a personal message on Saturday clearing the statement made by an APC leader in the state Comrade Chinedu Ogah earlier.

The text read: “I am in PDP.”

Recall that the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo federal constituency, Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, Hon Chinedu Ogah, had in a statement, commended Umahi for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also described Umahi’s defection as a bold step and move in the right direction.

He then urged the governors of Abia, Enugu and Anambra to join the APC for stability in the polity and South East.

“Yes, Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

“I am calling on other governors in South-east to toe the line of Governor Umahi and join APC. “We have to be at the centre, we have to join mainstream politics for the overall development of our zone and the country in general.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. Everybody should join the APC to encourage him,” Ogah reportedly said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Baba Suwe debunks death rumour, says those wishing him dead ‘ll go before him

Veteran actor, Babatunde Omidina, famously known as Babasuwe has debunked the rumour of his death, describing the development as sad and uncalled for…