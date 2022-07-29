My comment on Buhari’s planned abduction by bandits misunderstood ― el-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has cleared the air on his recent comments that President Buhari didn’t know that terrorists had threatened to kidnap him until he told him.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye on Friday, he stated what he said in Hausa during a chat on a radio programme recently, he was grossly misunderstood.

“The suggestion and storylines by a section of the media that this amounted to a failure by the security agencies to brief Mr President are not what the Governor expressly said in the Hausa language interview.

He, therefore, counselled the media to exercise some restraint and ensures contextual accuracy in their reporting, and avoid issues that may arise from or be lost in translation.

“We must not by acts of commission or omission glorify the terrorists or demonize officials charged with the duty to contain and destroy them,” it said.

“Nigeria’s security challenges should neither be politicized nor deployed to mislead our people.

The statement reads:

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai hosted a live media chat in Hausa on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. One of the questions he fielded related to the deteriorating security situation.

“His response included a reminder of the fact that he has for at least five years advocated for robust action against the terrorists that are menacing our people, including bombardments of their locations.

He further disclosed that he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari last Sunday about the gravity of the security situation and informed him that the terrorists had made threats to abduct the President and himself.

“As a digitally-active Governor with a significant presence on social media, he was the first to draw the attention of Mr President to the viral video making the rounds that day.

“It is incumbent on him to share information with the President, without prejudice to any security or media reports that the President may receive from any other sources. The President had not seen the viral video at that point in time.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

