Aseyin: Curfew in Iseyin as traditionalists hold special prayer session on Sunday

The seventh-day special prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, by the Traditional Worshippers Association of Nigeria (TRWASO) Iseyin Chapter, will hold on Sunday at Aseyin’s palace, Oja Oba, Iseyin.

A statement signed by the head of TRWASO Iseyin Chapter, who is also the Oluwo Aseyin of Iseyin, Chief Ifasoji Oluwo, indicated that the seventh day ‘Ije Rites’ will involve sacrifices and prayers, which will culminate in a night curfew for further spiritual appeasements.

Oluwo Aseyin is the traditional Chief that oversees the rites of installation of a new king and burial of the one that joins his ancestors.

He said in the statement that at the departure of the monarch, it is essential to appease the land and fore-bearers of the community for the sake of having a smooth succession process and a prosperous community and people.

“The seventh day ‘Ije Rites’ is for paving the way for our late Kabiyesi to have a smooth transition to meet his ancestors, it is also for our community to continue to prosper as well as its people.”

The statement also hinted that residents are to adhere to a curfew for the night, as Oro masquerades will be out from 9 pm on Sunday 31st, 2022 till 4 am on Monday 1st August 2022.

Oba Dr Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, joined his ancestors on Sunday 24th, July 2022 at the age of 62 after ruling for fifteen years and was buried at the ‘Igbo Itan’ (Itan Royal Cemetery) on Monday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Curfew in Iseyin Curfew in Iseyin

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Curfew in Iseyin Curfew in Iseyin

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP