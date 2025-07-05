Ask the Doctor

My chronic diarrhea

Wale Okediran

What can I do to stop having diarrhoea after eating. The situation is making me to lose weight.

Rabiatu (by SMS)

Many factors can lead to diarrhea after eating. It is important to look for trigger foods. Keep a food journal and look for patterns. Do some foods affect you worse than others? Limit fat and dairy intake and see if you feel better.y

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

A primary condition that causes inflammation in the intestines can make it hard to digest fat or lactose. Or you could just have problems digesting them without any other cause. Limit fiber intake if you find that things like vegetables “go through you.” That could also be a sign of inflammation. If all the above fail, it is very important to see a doctor.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article govt facilities in Abuja, Eleanor Roosevelt, Relocate to US without job US: Girls-only camp evacuated overnight due to Guadalupe River flooding in Kerr County
Next Article Donald Trump signing a document, Trump to sign tax-cut, spending bill during July 4 White House ceremony

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×