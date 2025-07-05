Trump to sign tax-cut, spending bill during July 4 White House ceremony

US President, Donald Trump is set to sign a sweeping tax and spending bill into law during a July 4 celebration at the White House.

The move comes one day after the Republican-led House of Representatives narrowly approved the legislation.

The bill funds Trump’s immigration crackdown, makes his 2017 tax cuts permanent, and is expected to push millions of Americans off health insurance. It passed with a close 218-214 vote after an emotional floor debate.

Trump will sign the bill at around 5 p.m. ET as part of Independence Day festivities.

The event will include a military flyover featuring stealth bombers and fighter jets involved in recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The legislation marks a major victory for Trump and his Republican allies.

They argue it will boost economic growth, despite a nonpartisan projection that it will add $3.4 trillion to the nation’s $36.2 trillion debt.

Vice President JD Vance, who cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate, praised the bill during a visit to North Dakota.

“We’re going to look back on this, I really do think, as the beginning of the golden age of the United States of America,” Vance said.

Some Republicans raised concerns about the bill’s cost and its impact on healthcare programs.

Still, only two of the House’s 220 Republicans voted against it. All 212 Democrats also opposed it.

The vote followed a record-long speech by House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

He spoke for eight hours and 46 minutes, blasting the bill as a giveaway to the rich that would cut off health insurance and food aid for low-income Americans.

(Reuters)