US: Girls-only camp evacuated overnight due to Guadalupe River flooding in Kerr County

A girls-only summer camp along the Guadalupe River was evacuated overnight due to dangerous flooding in Texas.

Camp Mystic, located west of Kerrville in Kerr County, was affected after heavy rain caused the river to rise rapidly.

Between six to ten inches of rain fell from Thursday night into Friday morning.

A viewer sent KSAT a photo showing campers wading through ankle-deep water in the dark as they evacuated.

An email obtained by KSAT said campers at Cypress Lake and Senior Hill were accounted for.

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email read. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

The email also said the highway in the area had been washed away.

Authorities told KSAT that crews were working to rescue people along the river in Kerr County.

It’s unclear if those efforts include campers or staff from Camp Mystic.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) confirmed that several people were missing near the town of Hunt.

They also confirmed fatalities but did not release any details.

KCSO spokesperson Clint Morris described it as “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood,” Morris said.

He added that emergency crews had responded to multiple high-water rescue calls.

People are being urged to avoid traveling west of Ingram and to stay away from the Guadalupe River.

Residents near rivers, creeks, and streams are advised to move to higher ground and shelter in place.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing across the Texas Hill Country.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and assist those affected.

