My child has autism

My 5-year-old son has autism. I have been taking care of him on my own for a while but I need help. Kindly let me know how to manage him.

Bimbo (By SMS)

Apart from the medical care and therapies that you may line up to help your son, there are simple, everyday things that make a difference. Firstly, it is good to focus on the positive. Just like anyone else, children with autism spectrum disorder often respond well to positive reinforcement. That means when you praise them for the behaviors they’re doing well, it will make them (and you) feel good. Be specific, so that they know exactly what you liked about their behavior. Find ways to reward them, either with extra playtime or a small prize like a sticker. Also, as you would with anyone — on the spectrum or not — prize your child for who they are. As a parent, loving your child for who they are is key. It is also important to take your child along for everyday activities. If your child’s behavior is unpredictable, you may feel like it’s easier not to expose them to certain situations. But when you take them on everyday errands like grocery shopping or a post office run, it may help them get them used to the world around them. Finally, because taking care of an autistic child can be very cumbersome, you need to get some form of support. The support can either be online or face-to-face. Support can also come from other families, professionals, and friends can be a big help. Support groups can be a good way to share advice and information and to meet other parents dealing with similar challenges.

