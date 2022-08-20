‘My husband spread charm on bed to kill me’

A businesswoman, Maria Yakubu has sought for divorce from her husband, Gana Yakubu at a Customary Court sitting in Nyanya, for allegedly spreading charm on her bed.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband at the court.

“Since we finished building our new house and moved in, I and my husband started having misunderstanding. Whenever I come back home, it’s always one problem or the other.

“Sometimes my husband will come home with another woman just to get me angry, but I never reacted, though it was not easy.

“On one faithful day, I came back home and entered my room, and saw charm on my bed. I confronted my husband and he denied putting it there.

“I then involved the police. My husband later confessed that he was the one that spread the charm.”

The petitioner further begged the court to grant her divorce, saying: “I don’t want to die in this marriage.”

The presiding judge, Shitta Abdullahi, however, adjourned the case.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..





Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday