My mother in-law called me thief, almost got me lynched —Husband

A woman, Dolapo Akingbade, has told Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State that is was no longer interested in her marriage to her husband, Dayo Akingbade, on the accounts that he was irresponsible and constantly shirked his responsibilities towards her and their three children.

Dolapo stated that no wedding ceremony held between her and her husband, adding that he didn’t pay a dime as her dowry.

The plaintiff explained that she was responsible for their children’s feeding which she said was N30, 000 per month.

Dolapo further stated that her husband made her shoulder the demands of their children’s education.

According to her, she moved out of their matrimonial home almost two years ago because she was frustrated.

Dolapo pleaded with the court, if her prayer of divorce was answered, to grant her custody of their three children, but make her husband responsible for their upkeep.

She also entreated the court to restrain him from coming to harass or fight her at her place of abode or work.

Dayo pleaded not liable to the all the charges brought against him by the plaintiff.

Dolapo in her evidence said, “My lord, I don’t want to have anything to do with my husband again. I moved out of his house almost two years ago because he frustrated me.

“My husband started displaying his act of irresponsibility from the outset of our relationship. Dayo didn’t carry out the normal marital rites on my behalf. He paid nothing as my dowry.

“I bore my husband three children, but he doesn’t know how they are fed or trained in school.

“I enrolled our first and second children in a public school so as to reduce the cost of their formal training. I only pay for their books and examination.

“The third is in a private school and her tuition fee is N10, 000 per term.

“My lord, I spend almost all the proceeds from my business to feed our children every month as a result of the high cost of foodstuff. Feeding our children cost me N30,000 every month.





“He has not given the children a dime since we all moved out of his house.

“I plead with this honourable court to end our relationship, grant me custody of our children and make my husband solely responsible for their upkeep.

“I further pray the court to restrain him from coming to harass, threaten or fight me both at my dwelling place and work place,” she stated.

Dayo giving his testimony, told the court, “My lord, Dolapo and I held an introduction ceremony before she moved into my house. Her family members and mine were present.

“Dolapo lied that I’m irresponsible. Her aim is to gain the court’s favour.

“My wife is a prostitute. She was in the habit of bringing her lovers who were rich and influential to our matrimonial home.

“She got worse despite my showing displeasure at her immoral lifestyle. She flaunted her indecent acts in my face.

“I got fed up with her one morning and told her I was no longer interested in our marriage. I took the drastic step because living with a promiscuous woman is like signing one’s death warrant.

“My mother in-law rather than feel embarrassed about her daughter’s shameful practice, to my chagrin, came to our house to pack her daughter’s belongings out of my house.

“Dolapo and one of her lovers took to threatening me after she left my house. They went as far as getting me arrested and detained by the police.

“I decided I would give our children money every weekend for their upkeep, but was almost lynched the first weekend I paid them a visit at my mother in-law’s house.

“She raised a false alarm and shouted that I was a thief as I walked into her compound. I would have been dead by now.

“I have since stopped going to my mother in-law’s house to avoid being lynched.

“I’m concerned about our children’s welfare and I’m ready to give the three of them N12,000 for food every month.

“My lord, I pray that you rule that our children spend their weekend and holidays with me.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she had listened to both parties, adjourned the case till August 29.

