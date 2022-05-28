My brother’s alcohol problem

My elder brother who is 40 years old has become addicted to alcohol. He cannot do without visiting a drinking joint after work every day. Apart from the fact that the habit is affecting his dressing, he talks too much and easily forget things. I want to know how he can be helped.
Jimoh (by SMS)
Many people with alcohol use disorder hesitate to get treatment because they don’t recognize that they have a problem. An intervention from loved ones like you can help some people recognize and accept that they need professional help. Managing cases of alcohol dependency can be tough. Because denial is common, the most important thing is to convince your brother that he needs help. Once this is achieved, the next step is to let him see a mental health professional or seek help from a support group such as Alcoholics Anonymous or a similar type of self-help group.
