Ibadan North East NAPPS organises 2022 Children’s Day funfair

Some schools in Ibadan North East, on Friday , celebrated the 2022 Children’s Day events tagged ‘2022 Children’s Day funfair’ in a grand style.

The event which, held at the Loyola College, Old Ife Road, Ibadan, was attended by about 42 private primary and secondary schools across the local government.

The Local Inspector of Education (LIE), Mrs M.O. Karunwi, who was represented by her assistant, Mr Oyelami Akinkunmi Oladapo, congratulated every child in attandance.

He advised the students to be diligent, prayerful, disciplined and hardworking in their academics and to be helpful to their parents at home.

“I charge you not to engage in quarrel. Be kind. Love and respect your classmates. You should, at all times, be careful of strangers giving the increasing rate of kidnaping these days.”

Oladapo also charged the students to be free to open up to their parents and their teachers when in difficult situations while, taking care of their bodies, which are temples of God.





On a final note, Oladapo urged school owners to be prayerful and not to relent in efforts to accomplish their assignments of building lives. He promised, on behalf of the government, to be more committed to the progress of private schools in the state.

The chairman of the chapter, pastor Sam Dare, in his remark, expressed his gladness on the success of the event, being the first of its kind in Ibadan North East in four years.

He gave kudos to the school owners and teachers for their corporation and commitment and prayed for God’s blessings on all their endearvours.

Speaking on his expectations from proprietors and their staff, Dare prayed them to be more security conscious of the wards under their care, promising that next year’s Children’s Day will be more glorious.

He admonished the children, the future leaders to be good ambassadors and role models as they enjoy every investment made in them by their parents at home and their teachers in school.

Aderinsola Adeyemo, a basic 5 pupil of Rosafield Peace International School, Idi-Ape, Basorun, said that the event is amazing.

“I have never been among these numbers of schools before. I thank our teachers for making us comfortable here and I expect next year to be more fun-filled,” Adeyemo said.

A JSS 1 student, Fadirepo Ayomiposi from Abimbola Private School, Basorun, could not hide his excitement and appreciation to the organisers of the event, seeing interesting things such as carton characters, bouncing castle and many other things that made him had fun.

Hephzibah Oluwaseye, from Solam Model College, Ajibola, Oremeji, said she was happy because she had not attended such an event before.

“I am pleased with the choice of the venue because the environment is conducive and the structures are attractive though it is a public school. However, I will be looking forward to more educative progarammes which will task our brains so that we will gain other things aside having fun. The event is worth attending and I will like to be a part of it next year, by God’s grace,” Oluwaseye said.

Among the line up of the event was debate, quiz, dance competition, spelling bee choreography, and more.