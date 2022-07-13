Muslim/Muslim ticket: Affront on Nigerians’ sensibility ― Onitiri

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has said that a Muslim/Muslim Presidency being proposed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cohorts or any other party in the coming dispensation is unacceptable because it would create unprecedented chaos in Nigeria.

Onitiri who made the assertion recently in Lagos added that it is an affront to the sensibility of Nigerians.

He cautioned that apart from being uncivilised in the Nigerian political space being a secular state where religion has taken a central stage in the political structure; it will further fuel disunity among the people.

He emphasised that APC shouldn’t plunge the country into religious turmoil at a time when Christians were already being slaughtered, maimed and killed in the North for no just cause.

“Never again will Nigerians tolerate afflictions we are presently going through in this country under Buhari/Osinbajo maladministration, resulting in daily killings, maiming and kidnapping of innocent people all over the country.

We are already witnessing a failed state where ISWAP, Boko Haram, armed herdsmen and terrorists massacre innocent and defenceless people and other innocent citizens for free and none prosecuted; it is like the military is overwhelmed and incapable of fighting this menace successfully,” Onitiri alleged.

The social critic pointed out that Nigerians could not quickly forget Kashim Shettima’s administration’s lapse when he was governor of Borno state, resulting in the adoption of the Chibok girls, some of whom are still missing.

He called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and all Christian members “to rise and vote massively against the Muslim/Muslim ticket as Christians who vote for this ticket would be signing their death warrants, those of their children and unborn generations of Nigerians.”

Onitiri also urged all patriotic Nigerians to speak up against the elimination of innocent citizens and vote out overwhelmingly a government that has not lived up to expectations in fighting corruption, and insecurity and boosting the country’s economy.

Onitiri further urged politicians to learn to make sacrifices and be sensitive to the feelings and aspirations of the people, adding that “we are in an election year and our politicians should learn to balance our sensibilities.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Muslim/Muslim ticket: Affront on Nigerians’ sensibility ― Onitiri





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

Muslim/Muslim ticket: Affront on Nigerians’ sensibility ― Onitiri