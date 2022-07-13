Jimi Agbaje still in PDP, responds to defection to APC rumour

Jimi Agbaje has responded to an ongoing rumour that he has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that he is still in the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agbaje, who was the PDP candidate in the 2015 and 2019 gubernatorial elections in Lagos State, tweeted, “EYIN KO LOKAN O. Nigerians lokan. Jimi Agbaje – PDP. July 13, 2022.”

Earlier in the day, reports were rife that Agbaje had defected to APC with varied reactions to his alleged movement.

In a post online, titled ‘Awalokan 2023’ a message was shared along with a picture that read, “I’m fully back in APC to join our South-West leaders as well as progressive Family and friends in Lagos State.

“The Awalokan 2023 is a project that both young and old in all the nooks and crannies of the Southwest should be embraced.

“On this note, I sincerely join APC from the major opposition party to add my strength.

“I believe it’s time to support and also appreciate Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming Presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.”

